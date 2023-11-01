With a record of 7-4, the Long Beach State Beach's next game is at home versus the Cal State-Dominguez Hills Toros, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19.

Upcoming Long Beach State games

Long Beach State's next matchup information

Opponent: Cal State-Dominguez Hills Toros

Cal State-Dominguez Hills Toros

December 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Walter Pyramid

Walter Pyramid Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Long Beach State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Marcus Tsohonis 10 18.3 3.6 2.0 1.0 0.0 45.3% (67-148) 34.1% (15-44) Jadon Jones 11 11.8 3.5 1.7 2.2 0.7 38.5% (37-96) 32.4% (22-68) Aboubacar Traore 11 10.8 7.0 3.9 1.8 1.9 59.7% (46-77) 0.0% (0-8) Lassina Traore 10 11.2 9.5 0.5 0.6 0.5 50.5% (47-93) - AJ George 11 8.5 3.5 0.8 0.5 0.8 51.4% (36-70) 20.0% (1-5)

