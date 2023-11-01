With a record of 7-4, the Long Beach State Beach's next game is at home versus the Cal State-Dominguez Hills Toros, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19.

Upcoming Long Beach State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Tue, Dec 19 Cal State Dominguez Hills H 10:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 CSU Fullerton A 10:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 CSU Northridge H 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Cal Poly A 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 UC Riverside H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 UCSD A 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 UCSB A 10:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Hawaii H 10:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 UC Irvine H 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 UC Riverside A 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 CSU Bakersfield A 10:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 UCSD H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Cal Poly H 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 UC Davis A 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 CSU Northridge A 8:00 PM

Long Beach State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Cal State-Dominguez Hills Toros
  • Day/Time: December 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Location: Walter Pyramid
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Long Beach State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Marcus Tsohonis 10 18.3 3.6 2.0 1.0 0.0 45.3% (67-148) 34.1% (15-44)
Jadon Jones 11 11.8 3.5 1.7 2.2 0.7 38.5% (37-96) 32.4% (22-68)
Aboubacar Traore 11 10.8 7.0 3.9 1.8 1.9 59.7% (46-77) 0.0% (0-8)
Lassina Traore 10 11.2 9.5 0.5 0.6 0.5 50.5% (47-93) -
AJ George 11 8.5 3.5 0.8 0.5 0.8 51.4% (36-70) 20.0% (1-5)

