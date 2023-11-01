When you're rooting for Loyola Marymount during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Find out more details, along with the Lions' recent stats and trends, in the article below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Loyola Marymount Lions jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Loyola Marymount team leaders

Want to buy Dominick Harris' jersey? Or another Loyola Marymount player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Dominick Harris 10 15.3 4.3 1.3 0.6 0.1 Alex Merkviladze 10 10.7 5.4 0.9 0.7 0.4 Justin Wright 10 10.6 3.8 1.2 0.4 0.1 Justice Hill 10 10.3 1.8 4.1 0.7 0.1 Will Johnston 10 9.3 3.1 2.7 0.9 0.1 Lars Thiemann 10 9.1 5.3 0.3 0.3 1.0 Keli Leaupepe 9 7.7 4.9 1.4 0.8 0.0 Michael Graham 10 1.8 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 Aaron McBride 9 1.7 1.9 0.6 0.3 0.2 Lamaj Lewis 9 1.6 1.0 0.3 0.4 0.1

Loyola Marymount season stats

Loyola Marymount has gone 6-4 on the season so far.

The Lions are 4-1 at home, 0-1 on the road and 2-2 in neutral-site games this year.

In its signature win of the season, Loyola Marymount took down the Jackson State Tigers in an 88-66 win on November 14.

The Lions, so far this season, have played zero games against Top 25 teams.

Loyola Marymount's remaining schedule includes three games versus Top 25 teams.

Looking to bet on the Lions? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Loyola Marymount games

Check out the Lions in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 UCSB N 4:30 PM Mon, Dec 18 Detroit Mercy H 10:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Colorado State H 10:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 Tarleton State H 10:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 Santa Clara H 11:00 PM

Check out the Lions this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.