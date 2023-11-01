The Loyola Marymount Lions (6-4) will be up against the UCSB Gauchos on Saturday, December 16 (beginning at 4:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season rolls on.

If you're looking to go to see the Loyola Marymount Lions in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Loyola Marymount games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Loyola Marymount's next matchup information

Opponent: UCSB Gauchos

UCSB Gauchos Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Location: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Loyola Marymount's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Loyola Marymount players

Shop for Loyola Marymount gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Dominick Harris 10 15.3 4.3 1.3 0.6 0.1 48.1% (50-104) 47.0% (31-66) Alex Merkviladze 10 10.7 5.4 0.9 0.7 0.4 44.4% (36-81) 31.6% (12-38) Justin Wright 10 10.6 3.8 1.2 0.4 0.1 47.1% (33-70) 41.2% (7-17) Justice Hill 10 10.3 1.8 4.1 0.7 0.1 40.2% (37-92) 38.1% (16-42) Will Johnston 10 9.3 3.1 2.7 0.9 0.1 41.0% (32-78) 34.0% (16-47)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.