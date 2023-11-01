Do you live and breathe all things Loyola (MD)? Then take off that ketchup-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, T-shirts, and hats -- to show your support for the Greyhounds. For additional details, including up-to-date team stats, continue reading.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Loyola (MD) Greyhounds jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Loyola (MD) team leaders

Want to buy Golden Dike's jersey? Or another Loyola (MD) player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Deon Perry 10 12.0 2.1 4.0 1.7 0.0 D'Angelo Stines 10 9.9 2.9 1.9 1.0 0.8 Golden Dike 10 8.5 7.4 1.9 0.6 0.5 Alonso Faure 10 7.9 5.6 0.9 0.2 0.9 Milos Ilic 10 7.3 5.1 1.4 0.4 0.4 Tyson Commander 9 6.9 3.1 1.4 0.6 0.2 Dave Brown 10 6.1 2.6 0.9 1.1 0.4 Chris Kuzemka 9 6.7 1.4 1.4 0.7 0.0 Jordan Stiemke 6 1.8 1.3 0.2 0.2 0.0 Samuel Gibbs 5 1.2 0.8 0.2 0.2 0.0

Loyola (MD) season stats

This season, Loyola (MD) has won just one game (1-9).

The Greyhounds have a 0-3 record at home and a 1-5 record on the road while going 0-1 in neutral-site games.

Loyola (MD) registered its best win of the season on November 11, when it defeated the Brown Bears, who rank No. 299 in the RPI rankings, 77-75 in overtime.

This season, the Greyhounds haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Loyola (MD) has 21 games left in the regular season, none against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Looking to bet on the Greyhounds? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Loyola (MD) games

Check out the Greyhounds in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 George Mason A 6:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Saint Mary's (MD) H 12:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 Saint Joseph's (PA) A 7:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 Colgate A 7:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Lehigh H 5:00 PM

Check out the Greyhounds this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.