Coming up for the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-9) is a game away versus the George Mason Patriots, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.

Upcoming Loyola (MD) games

Loyola (MD)'s next matchup information

Opponent: George Mason Patriots

December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Location: EagleBank Arena

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Loyola (MD) players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Deon Perry 10 12.0 2.1 4.0 1.7 0.0 33.9% (43-127) 28.8% (19-66) D'Angelo Stines 10 9.9 2.9 1.9 1.0 0.8 34.3% (37-108) 33.9% (19-56) Golden Dike 10 8.5 7.4 1.9 0.6 0.5 61.8% (34-55) - Alonso Faure 10 7.9 5.6 0.9 0.2 0.9 50.8% (31-61) 33.3% (2-6) Milos Ilic 10 7.3 5.1 1.4 0.4 0.4 46.7% (28-60) 25.0% (3-12)

