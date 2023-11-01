Coming up for the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-9) is a game away versus the George Mason Patriots, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.

Upcoming Loyola (MD) games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 George Mason A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 Saint Mary's (MD) H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Saint Joseph's (PA) A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Colgate A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Lehigh H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Army A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Boston University H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 15 American H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Holy Cross A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Lafayette H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Navy A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Bucknell A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Holy Cross H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 American A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Colgate H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Loyola (MD)'s next matchup information

  • Opponent: George Mason Patriots
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Location: EagleBank Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Top Loyola (MD) players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Deon Perry 10 12.0 2.1 4.0 1.7 0.0 33.9% (43-127) 28.8% (19-66)
D'Angelo Stines 10 9.9 2.9 1.9 1.0 0.8 34.3% (37-108) 33.9% (19-56)
Golden Dike 10 8.5 7.4 1.9 0.6 0.5 61.8% (34-55) -
Alonso Faure 10 7.9 5.6 0.9 0.2 0.9 50.8% (31-61) 33.3% (2-6)
Milos Ilic 10 7.3 5.1 1.4 0.4 0.4 46.7% (28-60) 25.0% (3-12)

