Don't be a fickle fan of the Marquette Golden Eagles. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Additional details, along with current team stats, can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Marquette Golden Eagles jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Marquette team leaders

Want to buy Tyler Kolek's jersey? Or another Marquette player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kam Jones 10 15.9 2.8 2.5 1.3 0.0 Tyler Kolek 10 15.3 5.3 5.5 1.7 0.0 Oso Ighodaro 10 13.0 6.0 2.3 1.0 1.0 David Joplin 10 8.2 2.9 0.3 0.8 0.1 Chase Ross 10 7.3 3.4 0.4 0.9 0.3 Ben Gold 10 5.7 3.3 0.6 0.2 0.3 Sean Jones 10 5.2 1.8 2.5 0.8 0.0 Stevie Mitchell 9 5.8 2.7 0.8 1.6 0.0 Tre Norman 10 1.6 0.8 0.5 0.2 0.0 Zaide Lowery 7 1.6 1.6 0.4 0.3 0.0

Marquette season stats

Marquette has gone 8-2 on the season so far.

The Golden Eagles are unbeaten at home (5-0) and 1-1 on the road, while going 2-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Marquette's best win this season came against the Kansas Jayhawks, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 2). Marquette took home the 73-59 win on November 21 at a neutral site.

The Golden Eagles have played five games versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, securing wins in three of them.

There are four games against Top 25 teams remaining on Marquette's schedule in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Golden Eagles? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Marquette games

Check out the Golden Eagles in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Dec 14 St. Thomas H 8:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Providence A 8:30 PM Fri, Dec 22 Georgetown H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Creighton H 2:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Seton Hall A 12:00 PM

Check out the Golden Eagles this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.