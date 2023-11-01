Currently 8-2, the Marquette Golden Eagles' next matchup is at home versus the Saint Thomas Tommies, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14.

Upcoming Marquette games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 14 St. Thomas H 8:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Providence A 8:30 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Georgetown H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Creighton H 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Seton Hall A 12:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Butler H 9:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Villanova H 2:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 St. John's A 12:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 DePaul A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Seton Hall H 1:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Villanova A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Georgetown A 2:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 St. John's H 6:00 PM
Tue, Feb 13 Butler A 6:30 PM
Sat, Feb 17 UConn A 3:00 PM

Marquette's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Saint Thomas Tommies
  • Day/Time: December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Fiserv Forum
  • Broadcast: Fox Sports 1
  • Favorite: Marquette -24.5
  • Total: 139.5 points

Top Marquette players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kam Jones 10 15.9 2.8 2.5 1.3 0.0 49.6% (58-117) 43.9% (25-57)
Tyler Kolek 10 15.3 5.3 5.5 1.7 0.0 56.3% (58-103) 44.7% (17-38)
Oso Ighodaro 10 13.0 6.0 2.3 1.0 1.0 67.1% (51-76) 0.0% (0-1)
David Joplin 10 8.2 2.9 0.3 0.8 0.1 36.4% (28-77) 34.6% (18-52)
Chase Ross 10 7.3 3.4 0.4 0.9 0.3 46.0% (23-50) 35.0% (7-20)

