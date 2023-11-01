Buy Tickets for Marquette Golden Eagles Basketball Games
Currently 8-2, the Marquette Golden Eagles' next matchup is at home versus the Saint Thomas Tommies, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14.
If you're looking to go to see the Marquette Golden Eagles in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Marquette games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Marquette's next matchup information
- Opponent: Saint Thomas Tommies
- Day/Time: December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Fiserv Forum
- Broadcast: Fox Sports 1
- Favorite: Marquette -24.5
- Total: 139.5 points
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Marquette's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Marquette players
Shop for Marquette gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kam Jones
|10
|15.9
|2.8
|2.5
|1.3
|0.0
|49.6% (58-117)
|43.9% (25-57)
|Tyler Kolek
|10
|15.3
|5.3
|5.5
|1.7
|0.0
|56.3% (58-103)
|44.7% (17-38)
|Oso Ighodaro
|10
|13.0
|6.0
|2.3
|1.0
|1.0
|67.1% (51-76)
|0.0% (0-1)
|David Joplin
|10
|8.2
|2.9
|0.3
|0.8
|0.1
|36.4% (28-77)
|34.6% (18-52)
|Chase Ross
|10
|7.3
|3.4
|0.4
|0.9
|0.3
|46.0% (23-50)
|35.0% (7-20)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.