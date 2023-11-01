Currently 8-2, the Marquette Golden Eagles' next matchup is at home versus the Saint Thomas Tommies, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14.

Upcoming Marquette games

Marquette's next matchup information

Opponent: Saint Thomas Tommies

Saint Thomas Tommies Day/Time: December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Broadcast: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Favorite: Marquette -24.5

Marquette -24.5 Total: 139.5 points

Top Marquette players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kam Jones 10 15.9 2.8 2.5 1.3 0.0 49.6% (58-117) 43.9% (25-57) Tyler Kolek 10 15.3 5.3 5.5 1.7 0.0 56.3% (58-103) 44.7% (17-38) Oso Ighodaro 10 13.0 6.0 2.3 1.0 1.0 67.1% (51-76) 0.0% (0-1) David Joplin 10 8.2 2.9 0.3 0.8 0.1 36.4% (28-77) 34.6% (18-52) Chase Ross 10 7.3 3.4 0.4 0.9 0.3 46.0% (23-50) 35.0% (7-20)

