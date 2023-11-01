Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the Marquette Golden Eagles! Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, hat, or other apparel. Continue reading to find out more about the women's team.

Marquette team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Liza Karlen 10 16.5 7.4 2.5 0.8 0.8 Mackenzie Hare 10 16.1 2.3 3.1 1.2 0.1 Jordan King 10 14.6 3.7 3.5 1.1 0.4 Rose Nkumu 10 9.3 1.9 4.7 1.7 0.5 Frannie Hottinger 10 9.0 7.6 2.0 1.2 0.4 Skylar Forbes 10 5.7 4.3 1.4 0.5 1.1 Lee Volker 10 5.1 2.8 1.4 0.5 0.6 Abbey Cracknell 9 1.6 2.2 0.6 0.3 0.1 Bridget Utberg 6 2.3 0.5 1.7 0.8 0.0 Claire Kaifes 4 2.5 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.0

Marquette season stats

Marquette is undefeated so far this season (10-0).

The Golden Eagles are 6-0 at home, 2-0 on the road and 2-0 in neutral-site games this year.

Marquette beat the No. 20 Creighton Bluejays, 76-70, on December 13, in its best win of the season.

The Golden Eagles are undefeated against teams in the AP's Top 25 this season, posting a perfect 1-0 record against them.

There are three games versus Top 25 teams left on Marquette's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Marquette games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 17 Appalachian State H 3:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Bucknell H 1:00 PM Sun, Dec 31 UConn A 1:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 St. John's (NY) A 7:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Xavier H 3:00 PM

