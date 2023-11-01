Marquette's 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign continues (the Golden Eagles are currently 10-0) on Sunday, December 17 at 3:00 PM ET, at home versus the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

Upcoming Marquette games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 17 Appalachian State H 3:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Bucknell H 1:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 UConn A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 St. John's (NY) A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Xavier H 3:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Seton Hall A 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 DePaul H 9:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Villanova A 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 UConn H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Butler H 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Creighton A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Providence A 2:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Georgetown H 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Villanova H 3:00 PM
Tue, Feb 13 DePaul A 8:00 PM

Marquette's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Appalachian State Mountaineers
  • Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Al McGuire Center
  • Broadcast: FloHoops

Top Marquette players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Liza Karlen 10 16.5 7.4 2.5 0.8 0.8 55.9% (71-127) 37.5% (6-16)
Mackenzie Hare 10 16.1 2.3 3.1 1.2 0.1 54.3% (51-94) 59.7% (37-62)
Jordan King 10 14.6 3.7 3.5 1.1 0.4 43.7% (52-119) 35.7% (15-42)
Rose Nkumu 10 9.3 1.9 4.7 1.7 0.5 64.0% (32-50) 58.8% (10-17)
Frannie Hottinger 10 9.0 7.6 2.0 1.2 0.4 49.4% (42-85) 22.2% (2-9)

