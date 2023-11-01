Buy Tickets for Marquette Golden Eagles Women's Basketball Games
Marquette's 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign continues (the Golden Eagles are currently 10-0) on Sunday, December 17 at 3:00 PM ET, at home versus the Appalachian State Mountaineers.
Upcoming Marquette games
Marquette's next matchup information
- Opponent: Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Al McGuire Center
- Broadcast: FloHoops
Top Marquette players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Liza Karlen
|10
|16.5
|7.4
|2.5
|0.8
|0.8
|55.9% (71-127)
|37.5% (6-16)
|Mackenzie Hare
|10
|16.1
|2.3
|3.1
|1.2
|0.1
|54.3% (51-94)
|59.7% (37-62)
|Jordan King
|10
|14.6
|3.7
|3.5
|1.1
|0.4
|43.7% (52-119)
|35.7% (15-42)
|Rose Nkumu
|10
|9.3
|1.9
|4.7
|1.7
|0.5
|64.0% (32-50)
|58.8% (10-17)
|Frannie Hottinger
|10
|9.0
|7.6
|2.0
|1.2
|0.4
|49.4% (42-85)
|22.2% (2-9)
