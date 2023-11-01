If you're a huge fan of Maryland-Eastern Shore, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other Hawks apparel. For additional details, keep reading.

Maryland-Eastern Shore team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Chace Davis 8 11.3 1.6 1.1 1.3 0.0 Devon Ellis 8 11.0 4.0 0.4 0.1 0.4 Troy Hupstead 7 12.4 8.7 1.3 1.0 0.4 Elijah Wilson 8 5.9 3.1 1.0 1.0 0.1 Dionte Johnson 8 5.1 3.3 2.4 0.6 0.5 Tyler Mack 8 4.0 1.4 0.5 0.1 0.0 Israel Yaw 8 3.6 2.4 0.1 0.6 0.6 Kelechi Okworogwo 8 3.5 2.3 0.1 0.0 0.6 Toby Nnadozie 8 3.5 1.4 1.0 0.6 0.0 Damani Claxton 8 3.5 2.0 3.4 1.1 0.1

Maryland-Eastern Shore season stats

Maryland-Eastern Shore has just two wins (2-6) this season.

The Hawks have a 2-1 record at home and a 0-5 record on the road.

Maryland-Eastern Shore defeated the No. 210-ranked (according to the RPI) Pennsylvania Quakers, 83-80 in overtime, on November 18, which goes down as its best victory of the season.

The Hawks, so far this season, have played zero games versus Top 25 teams.

Of Maryland-Eastern Shore's 19 remaining games, none are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Maryland-Eastern Shore games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Mon, Dec 18 Marist A 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 VCU A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 George Washington A 6:00 PM Tue, Jan 2 Clarks Summit H 8:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Morgan State H 4:00 PM

