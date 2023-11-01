Buy Tickets for Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks Basketball Games
The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-6) will next play on the road against the Marist Red Foxes, on Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET.
Maryland-Eastern Shore's next matchup information
- Opponent: Marist Red Foxes
- Day/Time: December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: McCann Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Maryland-Eastern Shore players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Chace Davis
|8
|11.3
|1.6
|1.1
|1.3
|0.0
|33.7% (30-89)
|37.3% (19-51)
|Devon Ellis
|8
|11.0
|4.0
|0.4
|0.1
|0.4
|46.5% (33-71)
|40.0% (2-5)
|Troy Hupstead
|7
|12.4
|8.7
|1.3
|1.0
|0.4
|46.5% (33-71)
|35.7% (5-14)
|Elijah Wilson
|8
|5.9
|3.1
|1.0
|1.0
|0.1
|25.9% (14-54)
|19.2% (5-26)
|Dionte Johnson
|8
|5.1
|3.3
|2.4
|0.6
|0.5
|40.6% (13-32)
|28.6% (2-7)
