The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-6) will next play on the road against the Marist Red Foxes, on Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Maryland-Eastern Shore games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Mon, Dec 18 Marist A 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 VCU A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 George Washington A 6:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Clarks Summit H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Morgan State H 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 8 Coppin State A 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Delaware State A 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 22 Queens (NY) H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 North Carolina Central H 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 29 South Carolina State H 8:00 PM
Mon, Feb 5 Norfolk State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Bryn Athyn College H 4:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Morgan State A 4:30 PM
Mon, Feb 19 Coppin State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 24 North Carolina Central A 4:00 PM

Maryland-Eastern Shore's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Marist Red Foxes
  • Day/Time: December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: McCann Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Maryland-Eastern Shore players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Chace Davis 8 11.3 1.6 1.1 1.3 0.0 33.7% (30-89) 37.3% (19-51)
Devon Ellis 8 11.0 4.0 0.4 0.1 0.4 46.5% (33-71) 40.0% (2-5)
Troy Hupstead 7 12.4 8.7 1.3 1.0 0.4 46.5% (33-71) 35.7% (5-14)
Elijah Wilson 8 5.9 3.1 1.0 1.0 0.1 25.9% (14-54) 19.2% (5-26)
Dionte Johnson 8 5.1 3.3 2.4 0.6 0.5 40.6% (13-32) 28.6% (2-7)

