If you're a huge fan of Maryland, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other Terrapins apparel. For additional details, continue scrolling.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Maryland Terrapins jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Maryland team leaders

Want to buy Julian Reese's jersey? Or another Maryland player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jahmir Young 10 17.2 3.3 4.2 1.7 0.5 Julian Reese 10 15.8 9.9 1.0 1.1 1.9 Donta Scott 10 8.5 4.9 0.6 0.5 0.3 DeShawn Harris-Smith 10 8.4 4.8 2.8 1.6 0.3 Jordan Geronimo 10 6.6 3.7 0.6 1.0 0.9 Jahari Long 10 5.0 1.3 1.4 1.0 0.0 Jamie Kaiser Jr. 10 4.8 2.3 0.2 1.1 0.0 Noah Batchelor 10 2.8 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.1 Caelum Swanton-Rodger 7 3.0 2.7 0.0 0.3 0.9 Jahnathan Lamothe 5 2.4 1.4 0.8 0.8 0.2

Maryland season stats

Maryland is 6-4 so far this season.

The Terrapins are 6-0 at home, 0-2 on the road and 0-2 in neutral-site games this year.

When it comes to its signature win this season, Maryland defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions at home on December 6. The final score was 81-75 in overtime.

The Terrapins, so far this season, have played zero games versus Top 25 teams.

Maryland's remaining schedule includes five games versus Top 25 squads.

Looking to bet on the Terrapins? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Maryland games

Check out the Terrapins in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tue, Dec 19 Nicholls State H 8:30 PM Fri, Dec 22 UCLA A 9:00 PM Thu, Dec 28 Coppin State H 7:00 PM Tue, Jan 2 Purdue H 7:00 PM Thu, Jan 11 Michigan H 7:00 PM

Check out the Terrapins this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.