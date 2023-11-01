Buy Tickets for Maryland Terrapins Basketball Games
The Maryland Terrapins (6-4) will next be in action at home against the Nicholls State Colonels, on Tuesday, December 19 at 8:30 PM ET.
Upcoming Maryland games
Maryland's next matchup information
- Opponent: Nicholls State Colonels
- Day/Time: December 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Xfinity Center
- Broadcast: BTN
Top Maryland players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jahmir Young
|10
|17.2
|3.3
|4.2
|1.7
|0.5
|39.1% (50-128)
|30.5% (18-59)
|Julian Reese
|10
|15.8
|9.9
|1.0
|1.1
|1.9
|55.1% (49-89)
|-
|Donta Scott
|10
|8.5
|4.9
|0.6
|0.5
|0.3
|37.3% (31-83)
|28.9% (11-38)
|DeShawn Harris-Smith
|10
|8.4
|4.8
|2.8
|1.6
|0.3
|38.2% (29-76)
|19.2% (5-26)
|Jordan Geronimo
|10
|6.6
|3.7
|0.6
|1.0
|0.9
|46.9% (23-49)
|7.1% (1-14)
