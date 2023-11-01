The Maryland Terrapins (6-4) will next be in action at home against the Nicholls State Colonels, on Tuesday, December 19 at 8:30 PM ET.

Upcoming Maryland games

Maryland's next matchup information

Opponent: Nicholls State Colonels

Nicholls State Colonels Day/Time: December 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

December 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Xfinity Center

Xfinity Center Broadcast: BTN

Top Maryland players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jahmir Young 10 17.2 3.3 4.2 1.7 0.5 39.1% (50-128) 30.5% (18-59) Julian Reese 10 15.8 9.9 1.0 1.1 1.9 55.1% (49-89) - Donta Scott 10 8.5 4.9 0.6 0.5 0.3 37.3% (31-83) 28.9% (11-38) DeShawn Harris-Smith 10 8.4 4.8 2.8 1.6 0.3 38.2% (29-76) 19.2% (5-26) Jordan Geronimo 10 6.6 3.7 0.6 1.0 0.9 46.9% (23-49) 7.1% (1-14)

