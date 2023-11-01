The next time that the Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.8 points per game) hit the hardwood in the 2023-24 season, they will be matching up with the Detroit Pistons at home on Saturday, December 16 at 6:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to see the Milwaukee Bucks in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Milwaukee games

Find tickets for these or any NBA game at Ticketmaster!

Milwaukee's next matchup information

Opponent: Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Broadcast: BSWI, BSDET

Can't make it to the game? Watch the NBA this season on Fubo and Max, and watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Milwaukee's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Milwaukee players

Shop for Milwaukee gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Giannis Antetokounmpo 22 31.8 10.9 5.1 1.6 1.2 62.0% (263-424) 23.1% (9-39) Damian Lillard 21 24.9 4.4 7.0 1.0 0.2 42.3% (149-352) 34.1% (60-176) Brook Lopez 23 13.2 4.9 1.5 0.9 2.9 50.0% (112-224) 35.1% (40-114) Malik Beasley 23 12.2 4.5 1.5 1.0 0.2 49.0% (101-206) 46.4% (70-151) Bobby Portis 23 12.0 6.4 1.2 0.7 0.5 49.3% (113-229) 32.8% (20-61)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.