The next time that the Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.8 points per game) hit the hardwood in the 2023-24 season, they will be matching up with the Detroit Pistons at home on Saturday, December 16 at 6:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Milwaukee games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Sat, Dec 16
|Pistons
|H
|6:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 17
|Rockets
|H
|7:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 19
|Spurs
|H
|8:00 PM
|Thu, Dec 21
|Magic
|H
|8:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 23
|Knicks
|A
|12:30 PM
|Mon, Dec 25
|Knicks
|A
|12:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 27
|Nets
|A
|7:30 PM
|Fri, Dec 29
|Cavaliers
|A
|7:30 PM
|Mon, Jan 1
|Pacers
|H
|8:00 PM
|Wed, Jan 3
|Pacers
|A
|7:00 PM
Milwaukee's next matchup information
- Opponent: Detroit Pistons
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Fiserv Forum
- Broadcast: BSWI, BSDET
Top Milwaukee players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|22
|31.8
|10.9
|5.1
|1.6
|1.2
|62.0% (263-424)
|23.1% (9-39)
|Damian Lillard
|21
|24.9
|4.4
|7.0
|1.0
|0.2
|42.3% (149-352)
|34.1% (60-176)
|Brook Lopez
|23
|13.2
|4.9
|1.5
|0.9
|2.9
|50.0% (112-224)
|35.1% (40-114)
|Malik Beasley
|23
|12.2
|4.5
|1.5
|1.0
|0.2
|49.0% (101-206)
|46.4% (70-151)
|Bobby Portis
|23
|12.0
|6.4
|1.2
|0.7
|0.5
|49.3% (113-229)
|32.8% (20-61)
