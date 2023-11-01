If you're a big fan of Milwaukee, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other Panthers apparel. For additional details, continue reading.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Milwaukee Panthers jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Milwaukee team leaders

Want to buy Kentrell Pullian's jersey? Or another Milwaukee player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG BJ Freeman 6 19.5 5.5 2.8 1.7 0.3 Markeith Browning II 11 8.5 3.5 2.5 0.8 0.6 Elijah Jamison 11 8.3 2.5 1.8 1.0 0.1 Erik Pratt 10 8.9 1.9 0.7 0.4 0.0 Kentrell Pullian 11 7.3 4.6 2.5 0.9 0.1 Faizon Fields 11 6.5 4.0 0.6 0.5 1.0 Angelo Stuart 11 5.9 1.1 0.6 0.4 0.1 Darius Duffy 11 4.6 3.8 0.7 0.5 1.0 Aaron Franklin 11 4.6 3.8 0.6 0.7 0.2 Zach Howell 9 4.7 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.1

Milwaukee season stats

This season, Milwaukee has won four games so far (4-7).

The Panthers have a 2-2 record at home and a 1-4 record on the road while going 1-1 in neutral-site games.

When Milwaukee took down the UC Davis Aggies, who are ranked No. 329 in the RPI, on December 9 by a score of 81-79, it was its best victory of the year so far.

The Panthers, so far this season, have played zero games versus Top 25 teams.

Of Milwaukee's 20 remaining games, none are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Panthers? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Milwaukee games

Check out the Panthers in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 22 Chattanooga H 2:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 Robert Morris H 8:00 PM Sun, Dec 31 Wright State H 3:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 Oakland A 7:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Detroit Mercy A 1:00 PM

Check out the Panthers this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.