Coming up for the Milwaukee Panthers (4-7) is a matchup at home versus the Chattanooga Mocs, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22.
Upcoming Milwaukee games
Milwaukee's next matchup information
- Opponent: Chattanooga Mocs
- Day/Time: December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Milwaukee players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|BJ Freeman
|6
|19.5
|5.5
|2.8
|1.7
|0.3
|37.8% (37-98)
|37.8% (17-45)
|Markeith Browning II
|11
|8.5
|3.5
|2.5
|0.8
|0.6
|40.7% (35-86)
|25.0% (8-32)
|Elijah Jamison
|11
|8.3
|2.5
|1.8
|1.0
|0.1
|40.0% (36-90)
|29.2% (7-24)
|Erik Pratt
|10
|8.9
|1.9
|0.7
|0.4
|0.0
|40.5% (32-79)
|33.3% (15-45)
|Kentrell Pullian
|11
|7.3
|4.6
|2.5
|0.9
|0.1
|33.3% (28-84)
|20.4% (11-54)
