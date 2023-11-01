Coming up for the Milwaukee Panthers (4-7) is a matchup at home versus the Chattanooga Mocs, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22.

Upcoming Milwaukee games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 22 Chattanooga H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Robert Morris H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 Wright State H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Oakland A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Detroit Mercy A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 12 Cleveland State H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Northern Kentucky A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Wright State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Detroit Mercy H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Oakland H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Purdue Fort Wayne A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 4 IUPUI H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Youngstown State A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Robert Morris A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 14 Cleveland State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Milwaukee's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Chattanooga Mocs
  • Day/Time: December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Milwaukee players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
BJ Freeman 6 19.5 5.5 2.8 1.7 0.3 37.8% (37-98) 37.8% (17-45)
Markeith Browning II 11 8.5 3.5 2.5 0.8 0.6 40.7% (35-86) 25.0% (8-32)
Elijah Jamison 11 8.3 2.5 1.8 1.0 0.1 40.0% (36-90) 29.2% (7-24)
Erik Pratt 10 8.9 1.9 0.7 0.4 0.0 40.5% (32-79) 33.3% (15-45)
Kentrell Pullian 11 7.3 4.6 2.5 0.9 0.1 33.3% (28-84) 20.4% (11-54)

