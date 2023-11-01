Coming up for the Milwaukee Panthers (4-7) is a matchup at home versus the Chattanooga Mocs, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22.

Upcoming Milwaukee games

Milwaukee's next matchup information

Opponent: Chattanooga Mocs

Chattanooga Mocs Day/Time: December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+

Top Milwaukee players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% BJ Freeman 6 19.5 5.5 2.8 1.7 0.3 37.8% (37-98) 37.8% (17-45) Markeith Browning II 11 8.5 3.5 2.5 0.8 0.6 40.7% (35-86) 25.0% (8-32) Elijah Jamison 11 8.3 2.5 1.8 1.0 0.1 40.0% (36-90) 29.2% (7-24) Erik Pratt 10 8.9 1.9 0.7 0.4 0.0 40.5% (32-79) 33.3% (15-45) Kentrell Pullian 11 7.3 4.6 2.5 0.9 0.1 33.3% (28-84) 20.4% (11-54)

