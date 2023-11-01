When you're cheering on Milwaukee during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Find out more details, along with the Panthers' women's team's recent stats and trends, below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Milwaukee Panthers jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Milwaukee team leaders

Want to buy Kendall Nead's jersey? Or another Milwaukee player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kendall Nead 11 18.7 4.7 2.0 1.3 0.2 Kamy Peppler 11 11.6 2.8 5.4 1.7 0.0 Angie Cera 10 10.9 3.2 2.2 0.5 0.1 Jorey Buwalda 10 7.9 6.4 0.5 0.7 0.5 Anna Lutz 8 8.3 5.9 1.6 0.1 0.4 Jada Donaldson 10 5.9 4.1 4.1 1.3 0.1 Jada Williams 10 2.4 1.8 0.8 0.5 0.0 Grace Crowley 5 3.4 3.6 0.2 1.0 0.2 Vanessa Jurewicz 10 0.9 1.1 0.5 0.2 0.1 Justina Hernandez 7 1.1 1.1 0.3 0.4 0.0

Milwaukee season stats

This season, Milwaukee has a 5-6 record so far.

This year, the Panthers have a 2-3 record at home and a 2-2 record on the road while going 1-1 in neutral-site games.

On November 18, Milwaukee captured its best win of the season, a 67-61 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 203) in the RPI rankings.

The Panthers have faced a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Milwaukee's remaining schedule includes no games against Top 25 squads.

Looking to bet on the Panthers? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Milwaukee games

Check out the Panthers in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 15 Eastern Illinois A 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Viterbo H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Purdue Fort Wayne H 3:00 PM Mon, Jan 1 Cleveland State H 3:00 PM Fri, Jan 5 Wright State A 7:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Milwaukee this season.

Check out the Panthers this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.