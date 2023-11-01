Buy Tickets for Milwaukee Panthers Women's Basketball Games
A matchup at the Eastern Illinois Panthers is next on the schedule for the Milwaukee Panthers women (5-6), on Friday, December 15 at 7:00 PM ET.
Milwaukee's next matchup information
- Opponent: Eastern Illinois Panthers
- Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Lantz Arena
Top Milwaukee players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kendall Nead
|11
|18.7
|4.7
|2.0
|1.3
|0.2
|45.2% (80-177)
|30.5% (18-59)
|Kamy Peppler
|11
|11.6
|2.8
|5.4
|1.7
|0.0
|38.9% (42-108)
|34.7% (25-72)
|Angie Cera
|10
|10.9
|3.2
|2.2
|0.5
|0.1
|40.7% (35-86)
|32.7% (16-49)
|Jorey Buwalda
|10
|7.9
|6.4
|0.5
|0.7
|0.5
|49.1% (28-57)
|20.0% (2-10)
|Anna Lutz
|8
|8.3
|5.9
|1.6
|0.1
|0.4
|51.0% (26-51)
|44.4% (8-18)
