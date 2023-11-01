A matchup at the Eastern Illinois Panthers is next on the schedule for the Milwaukee Panthers women (5-6), on Friday, December 15 at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to see the Milwaukee Panthers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Milwaukee games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Milwaukee's next matchup information

Opponent: Eastern Illinois Panthers

Eastern Illinois Panthers Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Lantz Arena

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Milwaukee's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Milwaukee players

Shop for Milwaukee gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kendall Nead 11 18.7 4.7 2.0 1.3 0.2 45.2% (80-177) 30.5% (18-59) Kamy Peppler 11 11.6 2.8 5.4 1.7 0.0 38.9% (42-108) 34.7% (25-72) Angie Cera 10 10.9 3.2 2.2 0.5 0.1 40.7% (35-86) 32.7% (16-49) Jorey Buwalda 10 7.9 6.4 0.5 0.7 0.5 49.1% (28-57) 20.0% (2-10) Anna Lutz 8 8.3 5.9 1.6 0.1 0.4 51.0% (26-51) 44.4% (8-18)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.