Do you live and breathe all things Monmouth? Then take off that mustard-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and hats -- to show your support for the Hawks. For additional details, including up-to-date team stats, continue scrolling.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Monmouth Hawks jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Monmouth team leaders

Want to buy Xander Rice's jersey? Or another Monmouth player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Xander Rice 10 20.1 2.4 3.9 1.2 0.1 Jack Collins 10 11.3 6.3 1.5 1.3 0.4 Nikita Konstantynovskyi 10 8.3 7.0 1.5 0.6 0.8 Abdi Bashir Jr. 10 7.6 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.0 Jaret Valencia 10 7.5 5.1 0.7 1.1 1.0 Jakari Spence 10 5.5 3.0 3.3 1.7 0.0 Cornelius Robinson Jr. 10 4.1 2.8 0.6 1.1 0.2 Klemen Vuga 10 2.5 1.5 0.0 0.2 0.2 Gabe Spinelli 9 2.1 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.0 Jack Holmstrom 9 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0

Monmouth season stats

Monmouth has put together a 5-5 record so far this season.

This year, the Hawks have a 2-1 record at home and a 1-4 record on the road while going 2-0 in neutral-site games.

On December 9 versus the Northern Illinois Huskies, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 53) in the RPI, Monmouth notched its signature win of the season, a 74-71 victory at home.

This season, the Hawks haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Monmouth has one game left against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Hawks? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Monmouth games

Check out the Hawks in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Rider H 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Manhattan H 2:00 PM Sun, Dec 31 Oklahoma A 3:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 Towson H 7:00 PM Mon, Jan 8 Northeastern H 7:00 PM

Check out the Hawks this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.