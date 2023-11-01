Monmouth's 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues (the Hawks are currently 5-5) on Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 PM ET, at home versus the Rider Broncs.

If you're looking to go to see the Monmouth Hawks in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Monmouth games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Rider H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Manhattan H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 Oklahoma A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Towson H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 8 Northeastern H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 UNC Wilmington A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Charleston (SC) A 4:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Drexel A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Hampton H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Stony Brook A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Hofstra H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Drexel H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Delaware A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 William & Mary H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Northeastern A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Monmouth's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Rider Broncs
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: OceanFirst Bank Center
  • Broadcast: FloHoops

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Monmouth's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Monmouth players

Shop for Monmouth gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Xander Rice 10 20.1 2.4 3.9 1.2 0.1 37.3% (57-153) 35.6% (26-73)
Jack Collins 10 11.3 6.3 1.5 1.3 0.4 42.0% (37-88) 35.0% (21-60)
Nikita Konstantynovskyi 10 8.3 7.0 1.5 0.6 0.8 45.5% (35-77) -
Abdi Bashir Jr. 10 7.6 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.0 49.1% (27-55) 63.3% (19-30)
Jaret Valencia 10 7.5 5.1 0.7 1.1 1.0 46.3% (31-67) 12.5% (1-8)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.