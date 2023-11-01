Buy Tickets for Monmouth Hawks Basketball Games
Monmouth's 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues (the Hawks are currently 5-5) on Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 PM ET, at home versus the Rider Broncs.
Upcoming Monmouth games
Monmouth's next matchup information
- Opponent: Rider Broncs
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: OceanFirst Bank Center
- Broadcast: FloHoops
Top Monmouth players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Xander Rice
|10
|20.1
|2.4
|3.9
|1.2
|0.1
|37.3% (57-153)
|35.6% (26-73)
|Jack Collins
|10
|11.3
|6.3
|1.5
|1.3
|0.4
|42.0% (37-88)
|35.0% (21-60)
|Nikita Konstantynovskyi
|10
|8.3
|7.0
|1.5
|0.6
|0.8
|45.5% (35-77)
|-
|Abdi Bashir Jr.
|10
|7.6
|0.6
|0.3
|0.1
|0.0
|49.1% (27-55)
|63.3% (19-30)
|Jaret Valencia
|10
|7.5
|5.1
|0.7
|1.1
|1.0
|46.3% (31-67)
|12.5% (1-8)
