Monmouth's 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues (the Hawks are currently 5-5) on Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 PM ET, at home versus the Rider Broncs.

Upcoming Monmouth games

Monmouth's next matchup information

Opponent: Rider Broncs

Rider Broncs Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: OceanFirst Bank Center

OceanFirst Bank Center Broadcast: FloHoops

Sportsbook promo codes

Top Monmouth players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Xander Rice 10 20.1 2.4 3.9 1.2 0.1 37.3% (57-153) 35.6% (26-73) Jack Collins 10 11.3 6.3 1.5 1.3 0.4 42.0% (37-88) 35.0% (21-60) Nikita Konstantynovskyi 10 8.3 7.0 1.5 0.6 0.8 45.5% (35-77) - Abdi Bashir Jr. 10 7.6 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.0 49.1% (27-55) 63.3% (19-30) Jaret Valencia 10 7.5 5.1 0.7 1.1 1.0 46.3% (31-67) 12.5% (1-8)

