Montana team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Aanen Moody 9 15.1 2.6 2.3 0.7 0.0 Money Williams 9 15.0 4.8 3.3 0.6 0.1 Laolu Oke 9 9.6 8.1 1.8 1.1 0.7 Dischon Thomas 9 8.4 4.2 1.4 0.4 0.8 Te'Jon Sawyer 9 6.9 3.2 0.9 0.2 0.3 Josh Vazquez 7 6.1 1.9 1.7 1.0 0.3 Brandon Whitney 9 4.8 2.6 2.7 0.4 0.1 Giordan Williams 8 4.4 3.6 0.4 0.3 0.1 Jaxon Nap 9 3.0 1.1 0.4 0.0 0.1 Blake Jones 9 1.8 1.3 0.7 0.0 0.1

Montana season stats

Montana is 5-4 on the season so far.

The Grizzlies are 5-1 at home and 0-3 on the road this year.

In terms of its signature win this season, Montana took down the San Jose State Spartans at home on December 2. The final score was 75-58.

The Grizzlies are winless this season in one game against Top 25 teams.

Montana has 22 games left in the regular season, none against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Montana games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 17 San Jose State A 5:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 UC Davis A 9:00 PM Thu, Dec 28 Weber State A 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Idaho State A 8:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 North Dakota State A 8:00 PM

