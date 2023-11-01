Montana's 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign continues (the Grizzlies are currently 5-4) on Sunday, December 17 at 5:00 PM ET, away versus the San Jose State Spartans.

If you're looking to go to see the Montana Grizzlies in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Montana games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Montana's next matchup information

Opponent: San Jose State Spartans

San Jose State Spartans Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Provident Credit Union Event Center

Provident Credit Union Event Center Broadcast: MW Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Montana's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Montana players

Shop for Montana gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Aanen Moody 9 15.1 2.6 2.3 0.7 0.0 46.1% (53-115) 30.9% (17-55) Money Williams 9 15.0 4.8 3.3 0.6 0.1 44.0% (44-100) 29.0% (9-31) Laolu Oke 9 9.6 8.1 1.8 1.1 0.7 67.9% (36-53) - Dischon Thomas 9 8.4 4.2 1.4 0.4 0.8 45.2% (28-62) 40.9% (9-22) Te'Jon Sawyer 9 6.9 3.2 0.9 0.2 0.3 50.0% (26-52) 10.0% (1-10)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.