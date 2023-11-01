Buy Tickets for Montana Grizzlies Basketball Games
Montana's 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign continues (the Grizzlies are currently 5-4) on Sunday, December 17 at 5:00 PM ET, away versus the San Jose State Spartans.
Upcoming Montana games
Montana's next matchup information
- Opponent: San Jose State Spartans
- Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Provident Credit Union Event Center
- Broadcast: MW Network
Top Montana players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Aanen Moody
|9
|15.1
|2.6
|2.3
|0.7
|0.0
|46.1% (53-115)
|30.9% (17-55)
|Money Williams
|9
|15.0
|4.8
|3.3
|0.6
|0.1
|44.0% (44-100)
|29.0% (9-31)
|Laolu Oke
|9
|9.6
|8.1
|1.8
|1.1
|0.7
|67.9% (36-53)
|-
|Dischon Thomas
|9
|8.4
|4.2
|1.4
|0.4
|0.8
|45.2% (28-62)
|40.9% (9-22)
|Te'Jon Sawyer
|9
|6.9
|3.2
|0.9
|0.2
|0.3
|50.0% (26-52)
|10.0% (1-10)
