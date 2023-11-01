Montana's 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign continues (the Grizzlies are currently 5-4) on Sunday, December 17 at 5:00 PM ET, away versus the San Jose State Spartans.

Upcoming Montana games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 17 San Jose State A 5:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 UC Davis A 9:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 Weber State A 9:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Idaho State A 8:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 North Dakota State A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 South Dakota H 9:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Northern Colorado H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Northern Arizona H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Montana State A 9:00 PM
Mon, Jan 22 Weber State H 9:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Portland State A 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Sacramento State A 9:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Idaho H 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Eastern Washington H 9:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Northern Arizona A 8:00 PM

Montana's next matchup information

  • Opponent: San Jose State Spartans
  • Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: Provident Credit Union Event Center
  • Broadcast: MW Network

Top Montana players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Aanen Moody 9 15.1 2.6 2.3 0.7 0.0 46.1% (53-115) 30.9% (17-55)
Money Williams 9 15.0 4.8 3.3 0.6 0.1 44.0% (44-100) 29.0% (9-31)
Laolu Oke 9 9.6 8.1 1.8 1.1 0.7 67.9% (36-53) -
Dischon Thomas 9 8.4 4.2 1.4 0.4 0.8 45.2% (28-62) 40.9% (9-22)
Te'Jon Sawyer 9 6.9 3.2 0.9 0.2 0.3 50.0% (26-52) 10.0% (1-10)

