Montana State (3-5) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Saturday, December 16 at 9:00 PM ET, at home against the SAGU American Indian Warriors.

If you're looking to catch the Montana State Bobcats in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Montana State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 SAGU American Indian H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 Southern Utah H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 CSU Northridge A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 28 Idaho State A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Weber State A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Oral Roberts H 9:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 South Dakota State A 5:15 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Northern Arizona H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Northern Colorado H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Montana H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 22 Idaho State H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Sacramento State A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Portland State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Eastern Washington H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Idaho H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Montana State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: SAGU American Indian Warriors
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Worthington Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Montana State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Montana State players

Shop for Montana State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Brian Goracke 8 13.1 3.6 0.9 0.5 0.6 41.7% (35-84) 34.5% (19-55)
Robert Ford III 8 11.8 7.6 2.6 3.3 0.1 41.3% (31-75) 34.2% (13-38)
Brandon Walker 8 11.6 2.5 1.4 0.1 0.4 50.6% (40-79) 22.2% (4-18)
Tyler Patterson 8 11.1 3.4 0.5 0.9 0.1 47.8% (33-69) 38.9% (21-54)
Patrick McMahon 3 13.0 2.3 0.7 0.7 0.0 66.7% (16-24) 40.0% (2-5)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.