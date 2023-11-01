Buy Tickets for Montana State Bobcats Basketball Games
Montana State (3-5) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Saturday, December 16 at 9:00 PM ET, at home against the SAGU American Indian Warriors.
Upcoming Montana State games
Montana State's next matchup information
- Opponent: SAGU American Indian Warriors
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Worthington Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Montana State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Brian Goracke
|8
|13.1
|3.6
|0.9
|0.5
|0.6
|41.7% (35-84)
|34.5% (19-55)
|Robert Ford III
|8
|11.8
|7.6
|2.6
|3.3
|0.1
|41.3% (31-75)
|34.2% (13-38)
|Brandon Walker
|8
|11.6
|2.5
|1.4
|0.1
|0.4
|50.6% (40-79)
|22.2% (4-18)
|Tyler Patterson
|8
|11.1
|3.4
|0.5
|0.9
|0.1
|47.8% (33-69)
|38.9% (21-54)
|Patrick McMahon
|3
|13.0
|2.3
|0.7
|0.7
|0.0
|66.7% (16-24)
|40.0% (2-5)
