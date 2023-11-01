Montana State (3-5) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Saturday, December 16 at 9:00 PM ET, at home against the SAGU American Indian Warriors.

If you're looking to catch the Montana State Bobcats in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Montana State games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Montana State's next matchup information

Opponent: SAGU American Indian Warriors

SAGU American Indian Warriors Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Worthington Arena

Worthington Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Montana State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Montana State players

Shop for Montana State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Brian Goracke 8 13.1 3.6 0.9 0.5 0.6 41.7% (35-84) 34.5% (19-55) Robert Ford III 8 11.8 7.6 2.6 3.3 0.1 41.3% (31-75) 34.2% (13-38) Brandon Walker 8 11.6 2.5 1.4 0.1 0.4 50.6% (40-79) 22.2% (4-18) Tyler Patterson 8 11.1 3.4 0.5 0.9 0.1 47.8% (33-69) 38.9% (21-54) Patrick McMahon 3 13.0 2.3 0.7 0.7 0.0 66.7% (16-24) 40.0% (2-5)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.