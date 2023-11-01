Exclusive Offers on Morgan State Bears Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
Morgan State team leaders
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Wynston Tabbs
|11
|16.4
|3.2
|1.9
|1.1
|0.2
|Kameron Hobbs
|12
|9.9
|2.5
|4.4
|1.1
|0.0
|Christian Oliver
|12
|8.6
|5.2
|1.0
|0.4
|0.7
|Will Thomas
|12
|8.3
|4.3
|1.8
|0.6
|0.4
|Ahmarie Simpkins
|11
|8.5
|4.7
|1.5
|1.0
|0.4
|Myles Thompson
|7
|9.7
|4.4
|0.3
|0.4
|0.1
|Allen Udemadu
|10
|5.6
|4.5
|0.9
|0.4
|0.3
|Kiran Oliver
|10
|4.8
|4.0
|0.3
|0.8
|0.8
|Demajion Topps
|10
|4.1
|1.3
|1.1
|0.3
|0.0
|Marvin Brimage
|8
|3.6
|1.3
|0.4
|0.5
|0.0
Morgan State season stats
- This season, Morgan State has won four games so far (4-8).
- The Bears are 4-1 at home, 0-5 on the road and 0-2 in neutral-site games this year.
- Morgan State's signature victory this season came against the UMBC Retrievers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 360) in the RPI. Morgan State brought home the 92-80 win at home on December 6.
- The Bears, in two games against Top 25 teams this season, have posted a record of 0-2.
- Morgan State's remaining schedule includes one game against Top 25 teams.
Upcoming Morgan State games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Mon, Dec 18
|Campbell
|A
|7:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 22
|James Madison
|H
|1:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 27
|Virginia
|A
|7:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 31
|NJIT
|A
|4:30 PM
|Sat, Jan 6
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|A
|4:00 PM
