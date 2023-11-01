Just because you're sitting on the sofa watching the Morgan State game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Bears with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Details can be found below.

Morgan State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Wynston Tabbs 11 16.4 3.2 1.9 1.1 0.2 Kameron Hobbs 12 9.9 2.5 4.4 1.1 0.0 Christian Oliver 12 8.6 5.2 1.0 0.4 0.7 Will Thomas 12 8.3 4.3 1.8 0.6 0.4 Ahmarie Simpkins 11 8.5 4.7 1.5 1.0 0.4 Myles Thompson 7 9.7 4.4 0.3 0.4 0.1 Allen Udemadu 10 5.6 4.5 0.9 0.4 0.3 Kiran Oliver 10 4.8 4.0 0.3 0.8 0.8 Demajion Topps 10 4.1 1.3 1.1 0.3 0.0 Marvin Brimage 8 3.6 1.3 0.4 0.5 0.0

Morgan State season stats

This season, Morgan State has won four games so far (4-8).

The Bears are 4-1 at home, 0-5 on the road and 0-2 in neutral-site games this year.

Morgan State's signature victory this season came against the UMBC Retrievers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 360) in the RPI. Morgan State brought home the 92-80 win at home on December 6.

The Bears, in two games against Top 25 teams this season, have posted a record of 0-2.

Morgan State's remaining schedule includes one game against Top 25 teams.

Upcoming Morgan State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Mon, Dec 18 Campbell A 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 James Madison H 1:00 PM Wed, Dec 27 Virginia A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 31 NJIT A 4:30 PM Sat, Jan 6 Maryland-Eastern Shore A 4:00 PM

