The Morgan State Bears (4-8) will be on the road against the the Campbell Fighting Camels on Monday, December 18 (tipping off at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign rolls on.

Upcoming Morgan State games

Morgan State's next matchup information

Opponent: Campbell Fighting Camels

Campbell Fighting Camels Day/Time: December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center Broadcast: FloHoops

Top Morgan State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Wynston Tabbs 11 16.4 3.2 1.9 1.1 0.2 43.1% (66-153) 34.6% (18-52) Kameron Hobbs 12 9.9 2.5 4.4 1.1 0.0 41.2% (42-102) 40.0% (20-50) Christian Oliver 12 8.6 5.2 1.0 0.4 0.7 47.2% (42-89) 42.9% (9-21) Will Thomas 12 8.3 4.3 1.8 0.6 0.4 41.5% (39-94) 26.7% (4-15) Ahmarie Simpkins 11 8.5 4.7 1.5 1.0 0.4 47.1% (40-85) 30.0% (3-10)

