The Morgan State Bears (4-8) will be on the road against the the Campbell Fighting Camels on Monday, December 18 (tipping off at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign rolls on.

If you're looking to see the Morgan State Bears in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Morgan State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Mon, Dec 18 Campbell A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 James Madison H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 27 Virginia A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 NJIT A 4:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Maryland-Eastern Shore A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 8 Delaware State H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Coppin State A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Howard H 4:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 29 Norfolk State A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 South Carolina State A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Feb 5 North Carolina Central A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 17 Maryland-Eastern Shore H 4:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Feb 19 Delaware State A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 24 Howard A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Feb 26 Norfolk State H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Morgan State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Campbell Fighting Camels
  • Day/Time: December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
  • Broadcast: FloHoops

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Morgan State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Morgan State players

Shop for Morgan State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Wynston Tabbs 11 16.4 3.2 1.9 1.1 0.2 43.1% (66-153) 34.6% (18-52)
Kameron Hobbs 12 9.9 2.5 4.4 1.1 0.0 41.2% (42-102) 40.0% (20-50)
Christian Oliver 12 8.6 5.2 1.0 0.4 0.7 47.2% (42-89) 42.9% (9-21)
Will Thomas 12 8.3 4.3 1.8 0.6 0.4 41.5% (39-94) 26.7% (4-15)
Ahmarie Simpkins 11 8.5 4.7 1.5 1.0 0.4 47.1% (40-85) 30.0% (3-10)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.