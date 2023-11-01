Buy Tickets for Morgan State Bears Basketball Games
The Morgan State Bears (4-8) will be on the road against the the Campbell Fighting Camels on Monday, December 18 (tipping off at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign rolls on.
Upcoming Morgan State games
Morgan State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Campbell Fighting Camels
- Day/Time: December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
- Broadcast: FloHoops
Top Morgan State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Wynston Tabbs
|11
|16.4
|3.2
|1.9
|1.1
|0.2
|43.1% (66-153)
|34.6% (18-52)
|Kameron Hobbs
|12
|9.9
|2.5
|4.4
|1.1
|0.0
|41.2% (42-102)
|40.0% (20-50)
|Christian Oliver
|12
|8.6
|5.2
|1.0
|0.4
|0.7
|47.2% (42-89)
|42.9% (9-21)
|Will Thomas
|12
|8.3
|4.3
|1.8
|0.6
|0.4
|41.5% (39-94)
|26.7% (4-15)
|Ahmarie Simpkins
|11
|8.5
|4.7
|1.5
|1.0
|0.4
|47.1% (40-85)
|30.0% (3-10)
