Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big a fan you are of the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers! Show off your team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, cap, or other apparel. Keep reading to find out more.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Mount St. Mary's team leaders

Want to buy Dakota Leffew's jersey? Or another Mount St. Mary's player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Dakota Leffew 9 17.6 3.2 3.9 1.9 0.3 Deshayne Montgomery 9 12.7 3.4 1.3 2.9 1.1 Dallas Hobbs 9 9.4 3.6 2.7 0.8 0.0 Jedy Cordilia 9 7.3 4.9 0.4 0.4 0.6 Dola Adebayo 9 6.8 4.1 0.7 1.2 0.8 Josh Reaves 9 6.7 2.3 1.6 0.3 0.1 George Tinsley 9 4.2 3.8 1.6 0.6 0.4 Ron Jessamy 9 3.6 2.6 0.3 0.2 0.1 Frantisek Barton 9 2.4 2.6 0.4 0.2 0.6 Xavier Lipscomb 2 5.0 4.5 4.0 1.0 0.0

Mount St. Mary's season stats

Mount St. Mary's has won three games so far this season (3-6).

The Mountaineers have a 2-1 record at home and a 1-5 record on the road.

Mount St. Mary's signature win this season came on December 9 in a 77-64 victory against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

This year, the Mountaineers have not played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Mount St. Mary's has 21 games left in the regular season, none versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Looking to bet on the Mountaineers? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Mount St. Mary's games

Check out the Mountaineers in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 15 Saint Francis (PA) A 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Georgia A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 23 LIU H 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Delaware State A 12:00 PM Fri, Jan 5 Canisius H 7:00 PM

Check out the Mountaineers this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.