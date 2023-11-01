Mount St. Mary's (3-6) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Friday, December 15 at 7:00 PM ET, on the road against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

Upcoming Mount St. Mary's games

Mount St. Mary's next matchup information

Opponent: Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: DeGol Arena

DeGol Arena Broadcast: NEC Front Row

Top Mount St. Mary's players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Dakota Leffew 9 17.6 3.2 3.9 1.9 0.3 40.6% (58-143) 30.0% (18-60) Deshayne Montgomery 9 12.7 3.4 1.3 2.9 1.1 54.9% (45-82) 36.8% (7-19) Dallas Hobbs 9 9.4 3.6 2.7 0.8 0.0 35.9% (28-78) 40.0% (6-15) Jedy Cordilia 9 7.3 4.9 0.4 0.4 0.6 57.4% (27-47) 0.0% (0-1) Dola Adebayo 9 6.8 4.1 0.7 1.2 0.8 48.9% (22-45) 40.0% (4-10)

