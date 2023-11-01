It's not enough to simply be a fan of Navy. You need to look the part, too. Rep the Midshipmen by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Navy team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Austin Benigni 8 13.3 3.4 3.5 1.3 0.0 Donovan Draper 8 9.5 8.4 1.1 2.1 0.4 Austin Inge 8 7.1 1.8 2.0 1.3 0.1 Kam Summers 8 6.5 2.4 0.4 0.4 0.0 Mitch Fischer 8 6.3 4.3 0.8 0.6 0.1 Jack Medalie 8 5.3 2.0 0.6 0.4 0.1 Mike Woods 8 4.9 4.1 0.5 1.0 0.4 Mac MacDonald 7 5.6 2.9 1.0 0.7 0.1 Jordan Pennick 6 3.2 1.7 0.2 0.0 0.0 Lysander Rehnstrom 5 2.4 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.0

Navy season stats

This season, Navy has won only two games (2-6).

The Midshipmen have a 2-1 record at home and a 0-5 record on the road.

Navy beat the No. 357-ranked (according to the RPI) VMI Keydets, 67-47, on November 29, which goes down as its signature win of the season.

This season, the Midshipmen haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 21 games left on Navy's schedule in 2023-24, and none are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Navy games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 17 Washington (MD) H 1:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Youngstown State A 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 William & Mary H 12:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 Boston University H 7:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Colgate H 1:00 PM

