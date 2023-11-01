The Navy Midshipmen (2-6) will next play at home against the Washington (MD) Shoremen, on Sunday, December 17 at 1:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch the Navy Midshipmen in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Navy games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Navy's next matchup information

Opponent: Washington (MD) Shoremen

Washington (MD) Shoremen Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Navy Alumni Hall

Navy Alumni Hall Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Navy's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Navy players

Shop for Navy gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Austin Benigni 8 13.3 3.4 3.5 1.3 0.0 38.0% (35-92) 22.7% (5-22) Donovan Draper 8 9.5 8.4 1.1 2.1 0.4 47.5% (28-59) 12.5% (1-8) Austin Inge 8 7.1 1.8 2.0 1.3 0.1 31.6% (18-57) 21.1% (4-19) Kam Summers 8 6.5 2.4 0.4 0.4 0.0 46.7% (14-30) 57.9% (11-19) Mitch Fischer 8 6.3 4.3 0.8 0.6 0.1 43.9% (18-41) 30.0% (3-10)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.