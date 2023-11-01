Buy Tickets for Navy Midshipmen Basketball Games
The Navy Midshipmen (2-6) will next play at home against the Washington (MD) Shoremen, on Sunday, December 17 at 1:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Navy games
Navy's next matchup information
- Opponent: Washington (MD) Shoremen
- Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Navy Alumni Hall
- Broadcast: ESPN+
Top Navy players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Austin Benigni
|8
|13.3
|3.4
|3.5
|1.3
|0.0
|38.0% (35-92)
|22.7% (5-22)
|Donovan Draper
|8
|9.5
|8.4
|1.1
|2.1
|0.4
|47.5% (28-59)
|12.5% (1-8)
|Austin Inge
|8
|7.1
|1.8
|2.0
|1.3
|0.1
|31.6% (18-57)
|21.1% (4-19)
|Kam Summers
|8
|6.5
|2.4
|0.4
|0.4
|0.0
|46.7% (14-30)
|57.9% (11-19)
|Mitch Fischer
|8
|6.3
|4.3
|0.8
|0.6
|0.1
|43.9% (18-41)
|30.0% (3-10)
