New Hampshire team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Clarence O. Daniels II 11 19.2 9.0 0.5 1.5 0.2 Ahmad Robinson 11 16.3 4.2 5.0 1.5 0.1 Jaxson Baker 11 10.0 6.5 1.1 0.8 1.0 Naim Miller 10 9.2 3.1 1.5 0.5 0.0 Trey Woodyard 11 7.4 4.1 1.5 0.9 0.3 Christian Moore 11 6.6 1.9 1.7 0.7 0.0 Rex Sunderland 11 3.3 1.5 1.1 0.9 0.1 Dior Davis 11 3.0 2.1 0.7 0.7 0.0 Promise Opurum 5 4.2 2.6 0.0 0.0 0.2 Paul Gakmar 11 1.5 1.7 0.6 0.2 0.3

New Hampshire season stats

New Hampshire has won seven games so far this season (7-4).

At home this year, the Wildcats are unbeaten (5-0) while going 2-4 on the road.

New Hampshire's signature win this season came against the Marist Red Foxes, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 155) in the RPI. New Hampshire secured the 74-71 win at home on November 21.

The Wildcats, in one game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season, sport a record of 0-1.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, New Hampshire has no games remaining versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming New Hampshire games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Dec 21 Rhode Island A 6:00 PM Sun, Dec 31 Iowa State A 1:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 UMass-Lowell H 12:00 PM Thu, Jan 11 Maine A 6:00 PM Sat, Jan 13 Bryant H 7:00 PM

