Currently 7-4, the New Hampshire Wildcats' next game is at the Rhode Island Rams, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21.

Upcoming New Hampshire games

New Hampshire's next matchup information

Opponent: Rhode Island Rams

Rhode Island Rams Day/Time: December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Thomas F. Ryan Center

Thomas F. Ryan Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Top New Hampshire players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Clarence O. Daniels II 11 19.2 9.0 0.5 1.5 0.2 46.5% (74-159) 37.3% (19-51) Ahmad Robinson 11 16.3 4.2 5.0 1.5 0.1 42.7% (56-131) 46.7% (14-30) Jaxson Baker 11 10.0 6.5 1.1 0.8 1.0 37.2% (35-94) 33.9% (20-59) Naim Miller 10 9.2 3.1 1.5 0.5 0.0 31.8% (28-88) 34.5% (20-58) Trey Woodyard 11 7.4 4.1 1.5 0.9 0.3 51.6% (32-62) 40.7% (11-27)

