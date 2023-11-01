It's not enough to simply be a fan of New Mexico. You need to look the part, too. Represent the Lobos by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

New Mexico team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Donovan Dent 10 17.6 2.8 6.7 1.7 0.7 JT Toppin 10 12.7 7.0 0.7 1.3 1.8 Tru Washington 10 11.6 5.0 1.9 1.7 0.1 Jamal Mashburn Jr. 5 18.2 2.0 1.6 0.2 0.2 Nelly Junior Joseph 10 8.3 7.5 1.2 0.4 1.1 Jemarl Baker Jr. 10 7.9 1.9 1.9 0.5 0.1 Jaelen House 5 13.2 2.4 3.8 3.6 0.2 Quinton Webb 10 3.4 2.2 0.1 0.8 0.1 Mustapha Amzil 10 2.8 1.8 0.4 0.7 0.1 Braden Appelhans 8 3.0 0.6 0.1 0.3 0.0

New Mexico season stats

New Mexico has a 9-1 record on the season so far.

The Lobos are 5-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 4-0 in neutral-site games this year.

When New Mexico took down the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, the No. 45 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 74-65 on November 29, it was its best victory of the season.

The Lobos have had no games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, New Mexico has two games remaining versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming New Mexico games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 15 New Mexico State A 9:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 UC Irvine H 9:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 Eastern New Mexico H 9:00 PM Tue, Jan 2 Colorado State A 10:30 PM Sat, Jan 6 Wyoming H 10:00 PM

