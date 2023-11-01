Buy Tickets for New Mexico Lobos Basketball Games
The New Mexico Lobos (9-1) will be on the road against the the New Mexico State Aggies on Friday, December 15 (beginning at 9:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign rolls on.
Upcoming New Mexico games
New Mexico's next matchup information
- Opponent: New Mexico State Aggies
- Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Pan American Center
- Broadcast: CBS Sports Network
Top New Mexico players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Donovan Dent
|10
|17.6
|2.8
|6.7
|1.7
|0.7
|54.3% (70-129)
|38.5% (5-13)
|JT Toppin
|10
|12.7
|7.0
|0.7
|1.3
|1.8
|73.0% (54-74)
|28.6% (2-7)
|Tru Washington
|10
|11.6
|5.0
|1.9
|1.7
|0.1
|51.9% (40-77)
|45.5% (10-22)
|Jamal Mashburn Jr.
|5
|18.2
|2.0
|1.6
|0.2
|0.2
|34.6% (28-81)
|38.1% (8-21)
|Nelly Junior Joseph
|10
|8.3
|7.5
|1.2
|0.4
|1.1
|50.8% (33-65)
|-
