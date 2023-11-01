The New Mexico Lobos (9-1) will be on the road against the the New Mexico State Aggies on Friday, December 15 (beginning at 9:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign rolls on.

If you're looking to see the New Mexico Lobos in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming New Mexico games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

New Mexico's next matchup information

Opponent: New Mexico State Aggies

New Mexico State Aggies Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

December 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Pan American Center

Pan American Center Broadcast: CBS Sports Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for New Mexico's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top New Mexico players

Shop for New Mexico gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Donovan Dent 10 17.6 2.8 6.7 1.7 0.7 54.3% (70-129) 38.5% (5-13) JT Toppin 10 12.7 7.0 0.7 1.3 1.8 73.0% (54-74) 28.6% (2-7) Tru Washington 10 11.6 5.0 1.9 1.7 0.1 51.9% (40-77) 45.5% (10-22) Jamal Mashburn Jr. 5 18.2 2.0 1.6 0.2 0.2 34.6% (28-81) 38.1% (8-21) Nelly Junior Joseph 10 8.3 7.5 1.2 0.4 1.1 50.8% (33-65) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.