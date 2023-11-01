Just because you're sitting on the couch watching the NJIT game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Represent the Highlanders with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Details can be found below.

NJIT team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Adam Hess 9 11.6 5.2 0.9 0.7 0.1 Elijah Buchanan 7 12.6 6.0 1.9 1.1 0.4 Sebastian Robinson 9 9.4 2.1 3.3 0.6 0.0 Tariq Francis 9 8.7 2.7 2.0 1.1 0.0 Mekhi Gray 9 8.7 3.4 2.1 1.1 0.8 Levi Lawal 7 5.9 4.1 0.1 0.4 0.9 Kjell de Graaf 5 8.2 4.2 0.0 0.4 0.8 Jake Goldberg 9 2.8 2.7 0.3 0.6 0.0 Daniel Schreier 9 2.3 2.2 0.2 0.2 0.0 Jeffrey Akintolu 8 2.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

NJIT season stats

NJIT's record is just only 2-7 so far this season.

The Highlanders have one home win (1-2) and one road win (1-5) this year.

NJIT defeated the No. 251-ranked (according to the RPI) Fordham Rams, 80-77, on December 6, which goes down as its signature win of the season.

The Highlanders have played one game this season against Top 25 teams, and they have not yet picked up a win.

NJIT has no games remaining against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming NJIT games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Niagara A 1:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Medgar Evers H 1:00 PM Sun, Dec 31 Morgan State H 4:30 PM Sat, Jan 6 Albany (NY) H 3:30 PM Thu, Jan 11 UMass-Lowell A 6:30 PM

