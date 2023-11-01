The NJIT Highlanders (2-7) will next play on the road against the Niagara Purple Eagles, on Saturday, December 16 at 1:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to see the NJIT Highlanders in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming NJIT games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

NJIT's next matchup information

Opponent: Niagara Purple Eagles

Niagara Purple Eagles Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Gallagher Center

Gallagher Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for NJIT's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top NJIT players

Shop for NJIT gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Adam Hess 9 11.6 5.2 0.9 0.7 0.1 39.5% (34-86) 41.1% (23-56) Elijah Buchanan 7 12.6 6.0 1.9 1.1 0.4 40.7% (33-81) 33.3% (13-39) Sebastian Robinson 9 9.4 2.1 3.3 0.6 0.0 40.5% (30-74) 25.0% (5-20) Tariq Francis 9 8.7 2.7 2.0 1.1 0.0 32.8% (22-67) 31.3% (10-32) Mekhi Gray 9 8.7 3.4 2.1 1.1 0.8 31.0% (22-71) 29.0% (9-31)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.