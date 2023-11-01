Oklahoma's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Sooners are currently 9-0) on Saturday, December 16 at 9:00 PM ET, at home versus the Green Bay Phoenix.

Upcoming Oklahoma games

Oklahoma's next matchup information

Opponent: Green Bay Phoenix

Green Bay Phoenix Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Oklahoma players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Otega Oweh 9 15.2 4.2 1.2 1.9 0.6 69.1% (56-81) 81.8% (9-11) Javian McCollum 9 14.9 2.9 3.2 0.9 0.1 46.7% (49-105) 35.8% (19-53) John Hugley 9 10.8 5.6 1.1 0.4 0.1 63.0% (34-54) 53.8% (7-13) Milos Uzan 9 8.9 4.0 4.1 1.6 0.4 37.6% (32-85) 26.5% (9-34) Le'Tre Darthard 9 7.8 1.4 1.1 1.0 0.2 41.7% (25-60) 34.2% (13-38)

