Oklahoma State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Javon Small 8 17.1 5.1 4.8 1.0 0.3 Eric Dailey Jr. 9 9.1 6.0 2.4 1.0 0.1 John-Michael Wright 9 7.6 1.2 1.4 1.1 0.0 Mike Marsh 8 8.0 5.4 1.5 0.3 0.6 Quion Williams 9 7.1 6.2 2.6 1.1 0.2 Bryce Thompson 6 10.5 1.3 1.3 0.5 0.0 Jarius Hicklen 9 5.1 1.2 0.7 0.1 0.1 Brandon Garrison 9 5.1 5.2 0.9 0.7 1.7 Jamyron Keller 5 8.4 2.2 1.4 0.2 0.0 Justin McBride 7 3.9 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.3

Oklahoma State season stats

Oklahoma State has four wins so far this season (4-5).

The Cowboys have a 3-2 record at home and a 0-1 record on the road while going 1-2 in neutral-site games.

In its signature victory of the season, Oklahoma State beat the Sam Houston Bearkats in an 85-70 win on November 12.

The Cowboys have played one game this season versus Top 25 teams. That has resulted in a winless record of 0-1 in those contests.

Oklahoma State has nine games left versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Oklahoma State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 17 Oral Roberts H 5:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Wofford H 3:00 PM Sun, Dec 31 South Carolina State H 3:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 Chicago State H 7:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Baylor H 3:00 PM

