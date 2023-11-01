Oklahoma State (4-5) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign on Sunday, December 17 at 5:00 PM ET, at home against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

Upcoming Oklahoma State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 17 Oral Roberts H 5:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Wofford H 3:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 South Carolina State H 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Chicago State H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Baylor H 3:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Texas Tech A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Iowa State A 6:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Kansas H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Kansas State A 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 TCU H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 West Virginia H 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Kansas A 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Kansas State H 2:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Houston A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Oklahoma A 7:00 PM

Oklahoma State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Oral Roberts Golden Eagles
  • Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: Gallagher-Iba Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Oklahoma State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Javon Small 8 17.1 5.1 4.8 1.0 0.3 44.6% (41-92) 41.9% (18-43)
Eric Dailey Jr. 9 9.1 6.0 2.4 1.0 0.1 44.3% (27-61) 28.6% (6-21)
John-Michael Wright 9 7.6 1.2 1.4 1.1 0.0 32.8% (22-67) 24.4% (11-45)
Mike Marsh 8 8.0 5.4 1.5 0.3 0.6 56.0% (28-50) -
Quion Williams 9 7.1 6.2 2.6 1.1 0.2 54.0% (27-50) 50.0% (4-8)

