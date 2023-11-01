Oklahoma State (4-5) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign on Sunday, December 17 at 5:00 PM ET, at home against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

Upcoming Oklahoma State games

Oklahoma State's next matchup information

Opponent: Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Gallagher-Iba Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Oklahoma State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Javon Small 8 17.1 5.1 4.8 1.0 0.3 44.6% (41-92) 41.9% (18-43) Eric Dailey Jr. 9 9.1 6.0 2.4 1.0 0.1 44.3% (27-61) 28.6% (6-21) John-Michael Wright 9 7.6 1.2 1.4 1.1 0.0 32.8% (22-67) 24.4% (11-45) Mike Marsh 8 8.0 5.4 1.5 0.3 0.6 56.0% (28-50) - Quion Williams 9 7.1 6.2 2.6 1.1 0.2 54.0% (27-50) 50.0% (4-8)

