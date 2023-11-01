When you're rooting for Oral Roberts during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Get more details, along with the Golden Eagles' recent stats and trends, below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Oral Roberts Golden Eagles jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Oral Roberts team leaders

Want to buy Issac McBride's jersey? Or another Oral Roberts player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Issac McBride 9 18.8 3.2 3.3 1.2 0.1 Jailen Bedford 9 14.4 6.6 0.7 0.4 0.2 DeShang Weaver 9 12.6 4.4 0.4 0.8 2.7 Kareem Thompson 9 12.6 5.7 4.2 1.8 0.3 Sir Issac Herron 9 4.3 3.3 0.4 0.2 0.9 Trey Phipps 9 3.9 2.0 1.1 0.2 0.2 Josh Jones 8 3.4 3.4 0.8 0.3 0.4 Jalen Miller 4 5.0 1.3 1.0 1.0 0.0 Elijah Lawrence 1 13.0 2.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 Braeden Moore 4 3.0 1.3 0.0 0.3 0.5

Oral Roberts season stats

This season, Oral Roberts has a 4-5 record so far.

The Golden Eagles are 4-0 at home and 0-5 on the road this year.

Oral Roberts, in its best win of the season, defeated the Texas Southern Tigers 65-63 on November 21.

The Golden Eagles have played no games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.

Oral Roberts has 20 games left in the regular season, none versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Looking to bet on the Golden Eagles? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Oral Roberts games

Check out the Golden Eagles in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 17 Oklahoma State A 5:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 John Brown H 8:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 UMKC A 8:00 PM Sun, Dec 31 Denver A 5:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 Montana State A 9:30 PM

Check out the Golden Eagles this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.