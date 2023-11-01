It's not enough to simply be a fan of Pacific. You need to look the part, too. Represent the Tigers by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

Pacific team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Judson Martindale 11 11.0 2.4 1.3 0.5 0.2 Cam Denson 11 9.0 4.8 1.3 0.8 0.1 Donovan Williams 11 8.5 4.5 1.7 1.2 0.2 Lesown Hallums 11 7.8 2.2 1.5 0.6 0.0 Moe Odum 11 7.4 2.3 4.3 1.1 0.1 Burke Smith 11 6.9 2.6 0.7 0.5 0.3 Greg Outlaw 10 4.2 1.9 0.3 0.6 0.1 Tan Yildizoglu 10 3.3 1.6 1.3 0.3 0.0 Tyler Beard 9 3.4 2.0 2.2 0.4 0.1 Villiam Garcia Adsten 10 1.9 1.1 0.1 0.5 0.0

Pacific season stats

This season, Pacific has won four games so far (4-7).

The Tigers have a 3-3 record at home and a 1-4 record on the road.

On November 18, Pacific claimed its signature win of the season, a 77-76 victory over the Lamar Cardinals, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 233) in the RPI rankings.

The Tigers, so far this season, have played zero games against Top 25 teams.

Pacific's remaining schedule includes two games versus Top 25 teams.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Pacific games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 UC Davis H 5:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Stanislaus State H 10:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 CSU Fullerton A 10:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Cal Maritime H 5:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 San Francisco H 10:00 PM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.