Pacific (4-7) will resume its 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign on Saturday, December 16 at 5:00 PM ET, at home against the UC Davis Aggies.

Upcoming Pacific games

Pacific's next matchup information

Opponent: UC Davis Aggies

UC Davis Aggies Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Alex G. Spanos Center

Alex G. Spanos Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Pacific players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Judson Martindale 11 11.0 2.4 1.3 0.5 0.2 43.6% (41-94) 32.7% (16-49) Cam Denson 11 9.0 4.8 1.3 0.8 0.1 58.8% (40-68) 20.0% (1-5) Donovan Williams 11 8.5 4.5 1.7 1.2 0.2 31.3% (26-83) 27.9% (12-43) Lesown Hallums 11 7.8 2.2 1.5 0.6 0.0 42.0% (34-81) 16.7% (4-24) Moe Odum 11 7.4 2.3 4.3 1.1 0.1 34.1% (28-82) 29.4% (15-51)

