Pacific (4-7) will resume its 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign on Saturday, December 16 at 5:00 PM ET, at home against the UC Davis Aggies.

Upcoming Pacific games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 UC Davis H 5:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Stanislaus State H 10:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 CSU Fullerton A 10:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Cal Maritime H 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 San Francisco H 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Portland A 8:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Pepperdine A 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Loyola Marymount A 9:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Santa Clara H 10:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Saint Mary's (CA) A 11:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Gonzaga H 10:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Portland H 10:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 San Francisco A 10:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Saint Mary's (CA) H 11:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 San Diego H 10:00 PM

Pacific's next matchup information

  • Opponent: UC Davis Aggies
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: Alex G. Spanos Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Pacific players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Judson Martindale 11 11.0 2.4 1.3 0.5 0.2 43.6% (41-94) 32.7% (16-49)
Cam Denson 11 9.0 4.8 1.3 0.8 0.1 58.8% (40-68) 20.0% (1-5)
Donovan Williams 11 8.5 4.5 1.7 1.2 0.2 31.3% (26-83) 27.9% (12-43)
Lesown Hallums 11 7.8 2.2 1.5 0.6 0.0 42.0% (34-81) 16.7% (4-24)
Moe Odum 11 7.4 2.3 4.3 1.1 0.1 34.1% (28-82) 29.4% (15-51)

