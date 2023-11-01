Buy Tickets for Pacific Tigers Basketball Games
Pacific (4-7) will resume its 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign on Saturday, December 16 at 5:00 PM ET, at home against the UC Davis Aggies.
Upcoming Pacific games
Pacific's next matchup information
- Opponent: UC Davis Aggies
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Alex G. Spanos Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Pacific players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Judson Martindale
|11
|11.0
|2.4
|1.3
|0.5
|0.2
|43.6% (41-94)
|32.7% (16-49)
|Cam Denson
|11
|9.0
|4.8
|1.3
|0.8
|0.1
|58.8% (40-68)
|20.0% (1-5)
|Donovan Williams
|11
|8.5
|4.5
|1.7
|1.2
|0.2
|31.3% (26-83)
|27.9% (12-43)
|Lesown Hallums
|11
|7.8
|2.2
|1.5
|0.6
|0.0
|42.0% (34-81)
|16.7% (4-24)
|Moe Odum
|11
|7.4
|2.3
|4.3
|1.1
|0.1
|34.1% (28-82)
|29.4% (15-51)
