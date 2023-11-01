Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big a fan you are of the Penn State Nittany Lions! Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, cap, or other apparel. Keep reading to learn more.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Penn State Nittany Lions jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Penn State team leaders

Want to buy Qudus Wahab's jersey? Or another Penn State player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kanye Clary 10 16.5 3.0 2.4 1.3 0.1 Adrian Baldwin Jr. 10 14.0 2.0 3.6 2.4 0.2 Qudus Wahab 10 10.4 8.9 0.7 0.6 1.5 Zach Hicks 10 8.1 4.1 1.2 0.8 0.2 Nick Kern 10 6.3 4.3 1.9 0.9 0.9 D'Marco Dunn 10 5.5 1.8 0.4 0.5 0.0 Puff Johnson 8 5.5 2.4 0.1 0.6 0.1 Jameel Brown 7 5.3 0.3 0.0 0.6 0.1 Leo O'Boyle 10 3.6 1.3 0.1 0.5 0.2 Rayquawndis Mitchell 9 2.3 1.4 0.3 0.7 0.0

Penn State season stats

Penn State has a 5-5 record on the season so far.

The Nittany Lions are 5-1 at home, 0-1 on the road and 0-3 in neutral-site games this year.

Penn State notched its best win of the season on December 9 by registering an 83-80 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes, a top 50 team in the RPI.

The Nittany Lions have not played any games this season versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Penn State's remaining schedule includes five games against Top 25 squads.

Looking to bet on the Nittany Lions? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Penn State games

Check out the Nittany Lions in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Georgia Tech N 12:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Le Moyne H 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 Rider H 2:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 Michigan State A 7:00 PM Sun, Jan 7 Michigan N 12:00 PM

Check out the Nittany Lions this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.