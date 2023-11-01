Currently 5-5, the Penn State Nittany Lions' next matchup is versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, tipping off at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.

Upcoming Penn State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Georgia Tech N 12:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Le Moyne H 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Rider H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Michigan State A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Michigan N 12:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Northwestern H 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Purdue A 2:15 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Wisconsin H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Ohio State A 12:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Minnesota H 6:30 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Rutgers A 8:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Indiana A 12:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Iowa H 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 Northwestern A 1:00 PM
Wed, Feb 14 Michigan State H 6:30 PM

Penn State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Madison Square Garden
  • Broadcast: BTN

Top Penn State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kanye Clary 10 16.5 3.0 2.4 1.3 0.1 47.7% (62-130) 28.6% (10-35)
Adrian Baldwin Jr. 10 14.0 2.0 3.6 2.4 0.2 36.1% (43-119) 26.9% (14-52)
Qudus Wahab 10 10.4 8.9 0.7 0.6 1.5 69.8% (37-53) -
Zach Hicks 10 8.1 4.1 1.2 0.8 0.2 34.6% (28-81) 32.3% (20-62)
Nick Kern 10 6.3 4.3 1.9 0.9 0.9 50.0% (25-50) 0.0% (0-6)

