Currently 5-5, the Penn State Nittany Lions' next matchup is versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, tipping off at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.
Upcoming Penn State games
Penn State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Madison Square Garden
- Broadcast: BTN
Top Penn State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kanye Clary
|10
|16.5
|3.0
|2.4
|1.3
|0.1
|47.7% (62-130)
|28.6% (10-35)
|Adrian Baldwin Jr.
|10
|14.0
|2.0
|3.6
|2.4
|0.2
|36.1% (43-119)
|26.9% (14-52)
|Qudus Wahab
|10
|10.4
|8.9
|0.7
|0.6
|1.5
|69.8% (37-53)
|-
|Zach Hicks
|10
|8.1
|4.1
|1.2
|0.8
|0.2
|34.6% (28-81)
|32.3% (20-62)
|Nick Kern
|10
|6.3
|4.3
|1.9
|0.9
|0.9
|50.0% (25-50)
|0.0% (0-6)
