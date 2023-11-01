If you're a die-hard fan of Pennsylvania, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other Quakers apparel. For more info, keep scrolling.

Pennsylvania team leaders

Clark Slajchert

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Clark Slajchert 12 19.2 2.8 3.4 1.2 0.2 Tyler Perkins 12 15.4 6.3 2.2 1.7 0.2 Nick Spinoso 12 9.4 7.2 3.6 0.6 1.5 Sam Brown 8 11.8 3.3 2.1 0.6 0.1 Andrew Laczkowski 12 5.3 3.2 0.4 0.4 0.1 George Smith 12 4.9 3.4 1.8 1.1 0.2 Eddie Holland III 10 5.8 3.3 0.7 0.4 0.3 Cam Thrower 10 5.4 2.7 1.6 0.3 0.0 Augustus Gerhart 10 2.9 1.7 0.7 0.3 0.5 Niklas Polonowski 4 6.0 1.5 1.0 0.3 0.0

Pennsylvania season stats

Pennsylvania has a 7-5 record so far this season.

The Quakers have a 7-1 record at home and a 0-2 record on the road while going 0-2 in neutral-site games.

In its signature win of the season, which took place on November 13, Pennsylvania defeated the Villanova Wildcats (No. 54 in the RPI) by a score of 76-72.

The Quakers, in one game against Top 25 teams this season, have put up a record of 0-1.

Of Pennsylvania's 17 remaining games, one are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Pennsylvania games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 23 Rider A 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Houston A 7:00 PM Tue, Jan 2 Auburn A 9:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Dartmouth H 2:00 PM Mon, Jan 15 Cornell A 2:00 PM

