Exclusive Offers on Pennsylvania Quakers Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
If you're a die-hard fan of Pennsylvania, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other Quakers apparel. For more info, keep scrolling.
Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Pennsylvania Quakers jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!
Pennsylvania team leaders
Want to buy Clark Slajchert's jersey? Or another Pennsylvania player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Clark Slajchert
|12
|19.2
|2.8
|3.4
|1.2
|0.2
|Tyler Perkins
|12
|15.4
|6.3
|2.2
|1.7
|0.2
|Nick Spinoso
|12
|9.4
|7.2
|3.6
|0.6
|1.5
|Sam Brown
|8
|11.8
|3.3
|2.1
|0.6
|0.1
|Andrew Laczkowski
|12
|5.3
|3.2
|0.4
|0.4
|0.1
|George Smith
|12
|4.9
|3.4
|1.8
|1.1
|0.2
|Eddie Holland III
|10
|5.8
|3.3
|0.7
|0.4
|0.3
|Cam Thrower
|10
|5.4
|2.7
|1.6
|0.3
|0.0
|Augustus Gerhart
|10
|2.9
|1.7
|0.7
|0.3
|0.5
|Niklas Polonowski
|4
|6.0
|1.5
|1.0
|0.3
|0.0
Pennsylvania season stats
- Pennsylvania has a 7-5 record so far this season.
- The Quakers have a 7-1 record at home and a 0-2 record on the road while going 0-2 in neutral-site games.
- In its signature win of the season, which took place on November 13, Pennsylvania defeated the Villanova Wildcats (No. 54 in the RPI) by a score of 76-72.
- The Quakers, in one game against Top 25 teams this season, have put up a record of 0-1.
- Of Pennsylvania's 17 remaining games, one are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.
Looking to bet on the Quakers? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Upcoming Pennsylvania games
Check out the Quakers in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Sat, Dec 23
|Rider
|A
|1:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 30
|Houston
|A
|7:00 PM
|Tue, Jan 2
|Auburn
|A
|9:00 PM
|Sat, Jan 6
|Dartmouth
|H
|2:00 PM
|Mon, Jan 15
|Cornell
|A
|2:00 PM
Check out the Quakers this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.