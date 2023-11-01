Buy Tickets for Pennsylvania Quakers Basketball Games
The Pennsylvania Quakers (7-5) will next play on the road against the Rider Broncs, on Saturday, December 23 at 1:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Pennsylvania games
Pennsylvania's next matchup information
- Opponent: Rider Broncs
- Day/Time: December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Alumni Gymnasium
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Pennsylvania players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Clark Slajchert
|12
|19.2
|2.8
|3.4
|1.2
|0.2
|50.9% (87-171)
|45.9% (34-74)
|Tyler Perkins
|12
|15.4
|6.3
|2.2
|1.7
|0.2
|40.4% (63-156)
|35.9% (23-64)
|Nick Spinoso
|12
|9.4
|7.2
|3.6
|0.6
|1.5
|51.1% (45-88)
|0.0% (0-4)
|Sam Brown
|8
|11.8
|3.3
|2.1
|0.6
|0.1
|46.9% (30-64)
|46.0% (23-50)
|Andrew Laczkowski
|12
|5.3
|3.2
|0.4
|0.4
|0.1
|77.1% (27-35)
|33.3% (2-6)
