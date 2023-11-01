The Pennsylvania Quakers (7-5) will next play on the road against the Rider Broncs, on Saturday, December 23 at 1:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Pennsylvania games

Pennsylvania's next matchup information

Opponent: Rider Broncs

Rider Broncs Day/Time: December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Alumni Gymnasium

Alumni Gymnasium Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Pennsylvania players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Clark Slajchert 12 19.2 2.8 3.4 1.2 0.2 50.9% (87-171) 45.9% (34-74) Tyler Perkins 12 15.4 6.3 2.2 1.7 0.2 40.4% (63-156) 35.9% (23-64) Nick Spinoso 12 9.4 7.2 3.6 0.6 1.5 51.1% (45-88) 0.0% (0-4) Sam Brown 8 11.8 3.3 2.1 0.6 0.1 46.9% (30-64) 46.0% (23-50) Andrew Laczkowski 12 5.3 3.2 0.4 0.4 0.1 77.1% (27-35) 33.3% (2-6)

