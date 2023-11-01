Do you live and breathe all things Pepperdine? Then take off that ketchup-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and hats -- to show your support for the Waves. For additional info, including updated team stats, continue scrolling.

Pepperdine team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Houston Mallette 12 17.8 3.8 2.5 1.0 0.3 Michael Ajayi 12 17.4 10.0 2.2 1.3 0.4 Malik Moore 12 9.1 2.1 2.8 0.7 0.1 Ethan Anderson 12 6.7 2.4 3.4 0.6 0.1 Jalen Pitre 12 6.3 4.8 0.7 0.6 0.7 Nils Cooper 12 5.7 2.7 0.7 1.1 0.3 Cord Stansberry 11 3.7 0.7 0.9 0.2 0.0 Curtis Williams 11 2.2 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.0 Aladji Gassama 11 2.1 2.6 0.4 0.2 0.3 Boubacar Coulibaly 2 10.0 5.0 0.5 0.0 3.0

Pepperdine season stats

Pepperdine has gone 5-7 so far this season.

The Waves are 5-2 at home, 0-2 on the road and 0-3 in neutral-site games this year.

When Pepperdine defeated the UCSD Tritons, who are ranked No. 247 in the RPI, on December 9 by a score of 68-62, it was its best win of the season so far.

The Waves have played no games versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.

Of Pepperdine's 19 remaining games, two are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Pepperdine games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 17 Louisville A 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 William & Mary H 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 Westcliff H 9:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 Gonzaga A 9:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Santa Clara H 10:00 PM

