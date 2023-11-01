Exclusive Offers on Pepperdine Waves Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
Pepperdine team leaders
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Houston Mallette
|12
|17.8
|3.8
|2.5
|1.0
|0.3
|Michael Ajayi
|12
|17.4
|10.0
|2.2
|1.3
|0.4
|Malik Moore
|12
|9.1
|2.1
|2.8
|0.7
|0.1
|Ethan Anderson
|12
|6.7
|2.4
|3.4
|0.6
|0.1
|Jalen Pitre
|12
|6.3
|4.8
|0.7
|0.6
|0.7
|Nils Cooper
|12
|5.7
|2.7
|0.7
|1.1
|0.3
|Cord Stansberry
|11
|3.7
|0.7
|0.9
|0.2
|0.0
|Curtis Williams
|11
|2.2
|0.5
|0.1
|0.1
|0.0
|Aladji Gassama
|11
|2.1
|2.6
|0.4
|0.2
|0.3
|Boubacar Coulibaly
|2
|10.0
|5.0
|0.5
|0.0
|3.0
Pepperdine season stats
- Pepperdine has gone 5-7 so far this season.
- The Waves are 5-2 at home, 0-2 on the road and 0-3 in neutral-site games this year.
- When Pepperdine defeated the UCSD Tritons, who are ranked No. 247 in the RPI, on December 9 by a score of 68-62, it was its best win of the season so far.
- The Waves have played no games versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.
- Of Pepperdine's 19 remaining games, two are against current members of the AP's Top 25.
Upcoming Pepperdine games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Sun, Dec 17
|Louisville
|A
|2:00 PM
|Thu, Dec 21
|William & Mary
|H
|7:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 29
|Westcliff
|H
|9:00 PM
|Thu, Jan 4
|Gonzaga
|A
|9:00 PM
|Sat, Jan 6
|Santa Clara
|H
|10:00 PM
