The Pepperdine Waves (5-7) will be on the road against the the Louisville Cardinals on Sunday, December 17 (beginning at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign rolls on.

Upcoming Pepperdine games

Pepperdine's next matchup information

Opponent: Louisville Cardinals

Louisville Cardinals Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Broadcast: ACC Network

Top Pepperdine players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Houston Mallette 12 17.8 3.8 2.5 1.0 0.3 46.1% (76-165) 42.6% (26-61) Michael Ajayi 12 17.4 10.0 2.2 1.3 0.4 47.5% (85-179) 55.6% (15-27) Malik Moore 12 9.1 2.1 2.8 0.7 0.1 34.7% (35-101) 29.8% (14-47) Ethan Anderson 12 6.7 2.4 3.4 0.6 0.1 44.6% (33-74) 28.6% (4-14) Jalen Pitre 12 6.3 4.8 0.7 0.6 0.7 49.2% (31-63) 33.3% (7-21)

