The Pittsburgh Panthers (7-3) will next be in action at home against the South Carolina State Bulldogs, on Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to see the Pittsburgh Panthers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Pittsburgh games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Pittsburgh's next matchup information

Opponent: South Carolina State Bulldogs

South Carolina State Bulldogs Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Petersen Events Center

Petersen Events Center Broadcast: ACC Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Pittsburgh's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Pittsburgh players

Shop for Pittsburgh gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Blake Hinson 10 21.9 5.1 1.0 0.4 0.0 48.0% (71-148) 46.7% (42-90) Carlton Carrington 10 14.9 5.1 6.1 0.5 0.1 43.0% (52-121) 34.8% (23-66) Ishmael Leggett 10 14.4 6.4 2.8 1.3 0.2 43.2% (48-111) 32.4% (12-37) Guillermo Diaz Graham 10 7.4 3.9 1.0 0.7 0.6 56.3% (27-48) 40.9% (9-22) Zach Austin 10 6.3 5.4 0.6 0.9 1.4 39.2% (20-51) 21.4% (6-28)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.