Princeton team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Xaivian Lee 11 18.1 5.0 3.3 1.0 0.5 Matt Allocco 11 14.6 3.0 3.5 0.6 0.2 Caden Pierce 11 14.5 9.4 2.9 1.4 0.8 Zach Martini 11 7.7 3.5 0.8 0.7 0.1 Blake Peters 11 6.8 2.7 1.3 0.9 0.2 Dalen Davis 11 4.5 1.0 0.8 0.4 0.1 Jack Scott 11 2.6 1.6 0.6 0.4 0.0 Darius Gakwasi 5 4.2 0.8 0.8 0.6 0.0 Jacob Huggins 10 1.9 2.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 Jackson Hicke 10 1.8 1.9 0.7 0.7 0.3

Princeton season stats

Princeton has a 10-1 record on the season so far.

The Tigers are 4-0 at home, 5-1 on the road and 1-0 in neutral-site games this year.

Princeton's signature win this season came in a 70-67 victory on November 15 over the Duquesne Dukes, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 57) in the RPI.

This year, the Tigers have not played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Princeton's remaining schedule includes no games against Top 25 squads.

Upcoming Princeton games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 22 Delaware Valley H 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Delaware A 2:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Harvard H 2:00 PM Mon, Jan 15 Dartmouth H 2:00 PM Sat, Jan 20 Columbia A 2:00 PM

