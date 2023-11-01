Princeton (10-1) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Friday, December 22 at 1:00 PM ET, at home against the Delaware Valley Aggies.

If you're looking to see the Princeton Tigers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Princeton games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Princeton's next matchup information

Opponent: Delaware Valley Aggies

Delaware Valley Aggies Day/Time: December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Jadwin Gymnasium

Jadwin Gymnasium Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Princeton's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Princeton players

Shop for Princeton gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Xaivian Lee 11 18.1 5.0 3.3 1.0 0.5 48.6% (70-144) 40.0% (22-55) Matt Allocco 11 14.6 3.0 3.5 0.6 0.2 57.1% (60-105) 45.2% (19-42) Caden Pierce 11 14.5 9.4 2.9 1.4 0.8 54.7% (64-117) 28.6% (8-28) Zach Martini 11 7.7 3.5 0.8 0.7 0.1 52.5% (31-59) 40.9% (18-44) Blake Peters 11 6.8 2.7 1.3 0.9 0.2 23.7% (22-93) 24.4% (21-86)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.