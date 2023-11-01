Princeton (10-1) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Friday, December 22 at 1:00 PM ET, at home against the Delaware Valley Aggies.

Upcoming Princeton games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 22 Delaware Valley H 1:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Delaware A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Harvard H 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Dartmouth H 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Columbia A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Cornell A 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 2 Yale A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Brown A 6:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Pennsylvania H 6:00 PM
Fri, Feb 16 Brown H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Yale H 7:00 PM
Fri, Feb 23 Harvard A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 24 Dartmouth A 6:00 PM
Fri, Mar 1 Columbia H 8:00 PM
Sat, Mar 2 Cornell H 7:00 PM

Princeton's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Delaware Valley Aggies
  • Day/Time: December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Jadwin Gymnasium
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
Top Princeton players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Xaivian Lee 11 18.1 5.0 3.3 1.0 0.5 48.6% (70-144) 40.0% (22-55)
Matt Allocco 11 14.6 3.0 3.5 0.6 0.2 57.1% (60-105) 45.2% (19-42)
Caden Pierce 11 14.5 9.4 2.9 1.4 0.8 54.7% (64-117) 28.6% (8-28)
Zach Martini 11 7.7 3.5 0.8 0.7 0.1 52.5% (31-59) 40.9% (18-44)
Blake Peters 11 6.8 2.7 1.3 0.9 0.2 23.7% (22-93) 24.4% (21-86)

